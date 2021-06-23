Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 23,874 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $301.24. 6,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,480. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

