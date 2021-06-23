Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 28,619 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.64. 86,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $257.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

