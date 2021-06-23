Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 28,708 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.37. 3,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,214. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.