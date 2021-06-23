Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 67,627 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

