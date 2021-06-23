Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,869 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,080,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.