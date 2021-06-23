Duality Advisers LP Sells 13,514 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $491.25. 10,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.53. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $343.19 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

