Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 274,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after buying an additional 68,398 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 48,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,773. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

