Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $5.60 million and $126,111.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00170767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.97 or 1.00452548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

