DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $11.40 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $252,222.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $10.98 or 0.00032890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,079 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

