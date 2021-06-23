Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.