Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.70. 260,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,804. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.22 and a 1-year high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.70.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

