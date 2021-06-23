Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €49.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.70 ($43.18).

ETR DUE traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €32.72 ($38.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.35. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a twelve month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

