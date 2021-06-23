Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $43.17 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

