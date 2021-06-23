DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Up 2%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.97 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99.95 ($1.31). Approximately 18,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 227,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

DWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £325.19 million and a PE ratio of -38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.52.

In other news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

About DWF Group (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

