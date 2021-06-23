DXdao (DXD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $257,057.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, DXdao has traded down 18% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $201.34 or 0.00603345 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $257,057.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00212988 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

