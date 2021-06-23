e-Gulden Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 16% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.45 million and $77.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00388416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011357 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,466 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,192 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

