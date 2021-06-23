EarnX Reaches Market Cap of $4.74 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $39,641.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EarnX has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00169556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,600.15 or 1.00690362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002670 BTC.

EarnX Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 7,176,284,357,616 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EarnX Coin Trading

