Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EBC opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

