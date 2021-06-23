ECOSC (ECU) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $8,620.31 and approximately $80.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ECOSC has traded 87.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00615985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00040400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078418 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

