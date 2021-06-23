Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

