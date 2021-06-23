Education Ecosystem (LEDU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $141,103.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $141,103.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

