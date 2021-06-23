Egoras Market Cap Hits $3.92 Billion (EGR)

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Egoras has a total market cap of $3.92 billion and $1.73 million worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Egoras has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Egoras coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00168346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.12 or 1.00086742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Egoras Profile

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras . Egoras’ official website is egoras.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egoras directly using US dollars.

