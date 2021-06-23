Egretia Reaches Market Cap of $4.94 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $1.78 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00607242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039349 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

