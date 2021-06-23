EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 5,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,023,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EH shares. TheStreet cut shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -173.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the first quarter worth $313,000. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at about $68,524,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

