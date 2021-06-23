Elamachain Price Down 14% Over Last Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $3.13 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00604455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00077839 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

