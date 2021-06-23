Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

