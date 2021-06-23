Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.77. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 315,601 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.74.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

