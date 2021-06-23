Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0365 on Top Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $220,572.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00109836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00160622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.52 or 1.00013212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

