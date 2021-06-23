Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

