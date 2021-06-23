Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,921 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

