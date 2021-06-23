Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.57. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 867,452 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

