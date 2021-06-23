Elitium Reaches Market Cap of $99.06 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $99.06 million and $535,865.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00009946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.42 or 0.00614482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00078508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

