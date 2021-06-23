Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $135,551.54 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.47 or 0.05844684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00123603 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,223,498 coins and its circulating supply is 46,172,167 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

