Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the period.

SRLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $46.24.

