Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,545.33. 24,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,545.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,389.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.