Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,640 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $220.48. The stock had a trading volume of 45,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

