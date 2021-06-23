Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.51. 96,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,557. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.