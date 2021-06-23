Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,951 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.71. The company had a trading volume of 46,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,473. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $295.40 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

