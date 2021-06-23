Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 189,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,511. The stock has a market cap of $326.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $115.04 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

