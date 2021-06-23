Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.51.

NKE traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.06. 181,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

