Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

