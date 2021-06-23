Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.52% of Encore Capital Group worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

