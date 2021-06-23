Energo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,770.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 72.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 85.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $908,808.93 and $3,770.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00633132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

