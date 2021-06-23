Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.31 ($13.31).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.41 ($12.24) on Wednesday. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

