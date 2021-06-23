Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00373375 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016932 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.00 or 0.00993654 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

