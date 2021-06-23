Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 8% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00375897 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016721 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.33 or 0.00971756 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

