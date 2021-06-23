EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 22.60 ($0.30). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.28), with a volume of 3,675,172 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The company has a market cap of £366.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81.

In related news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.