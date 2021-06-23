EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

