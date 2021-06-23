Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 17,333 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6,641.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.27.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

