Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

